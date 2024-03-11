Coq Inu One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.70 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $415.30 million and approximately $44.70 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded up 98.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000497 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $43,877,782.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

