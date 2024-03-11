Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 209.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of CORT opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,896 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

