Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLB

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.