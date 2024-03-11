Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 81.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Barclays upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,225,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,302,382 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.