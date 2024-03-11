Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.