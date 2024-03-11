Cormark Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.47. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.85. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.