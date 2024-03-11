Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.70. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

