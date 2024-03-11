Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

BASE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $28.33 on Monday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $5,062,110. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

