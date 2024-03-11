Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $179,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $8,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $112.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

