CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $64,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

