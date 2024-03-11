Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.