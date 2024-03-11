Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cutera Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

