Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $50,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

