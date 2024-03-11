DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DFIHY opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.40. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.52.
