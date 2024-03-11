DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS DFIHY opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.40. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

