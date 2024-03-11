DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

DFILF stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

