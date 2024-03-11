DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
DFI Retail Group Trading Up 1.9 %
DFILF stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.