DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 264,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,935.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

