DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $53,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

DOCU opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

