DoorDash, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $131.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $134.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,228,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

