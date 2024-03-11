Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $15.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
About Dream Unlimited
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.