EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $187,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $181.11 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

