El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 456.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

