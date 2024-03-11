El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 456.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 4.0 %
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than El Pollo Loco
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.