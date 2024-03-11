Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.84 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

