Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after buying an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

