EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.46%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

