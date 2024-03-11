Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,866 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 231,727 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %

PRMW opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

