Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,542 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.30. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.