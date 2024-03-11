Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,077 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

