Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Miller Investment Management LP grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 229.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $165.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $171.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

