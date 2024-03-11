Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.3 %

Penumbra stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.