Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 222,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is -650.00%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

