Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEFS opened at $19.94 on Monday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Dividend Announcement

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

