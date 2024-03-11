Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,236 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $79.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

