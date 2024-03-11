Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,342 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 598.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $319.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $321.45.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

