Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,133 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 185.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

