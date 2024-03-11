Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DURA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS DURA opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $92.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

