Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 71,009 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $304,702.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,269,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Stock Down 0.9 %

FROG opened at $42.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

