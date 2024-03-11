Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

