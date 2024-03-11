Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,033.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $6,209,714.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,033.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,492,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,672. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

