Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 368,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DY opened at $142.83 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

