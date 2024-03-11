Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $830,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,920,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,634 shares of company stock worth $1,320,928. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

