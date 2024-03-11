Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.1 %

SBCF stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

