Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARIS opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

