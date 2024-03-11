Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $309,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

XNTK opened at $181.48 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

