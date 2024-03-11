Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

