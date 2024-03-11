Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $79.61 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

