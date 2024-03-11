Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $64.42 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.