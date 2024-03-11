Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.