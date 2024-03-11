Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

EDOW opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

