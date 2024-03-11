Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP opened at $20.89 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

