Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

